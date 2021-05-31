Traffic

Chicago teen among 2 killed in I-90 Hoffman Estates crash involving deer

Two others were also injured in the accident, ISP says
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed, 2 injured in I-90 Hoffman Estates crash involving deer

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- One of the two people killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on I-90 in Hoffman Estates Monday morning has been identified.

Carlos Fajardo, 15, of Chicago, was identified as one of the victims, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

One vehicle was traveling westbound on I-90 near milepost 59 at about 1:45 a.m. when it hit a deer and began to slow down as it headed to the right shoulder. The front end of a second vehicle hit the rear of the first vehicle and then overturned.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospitals with serious injuries. Two passengers in the vehicles were killed in the crash. Authorities have not released information on the identity of the second person.

All lanes of Interstate 90 and the ramps from IL Rt. 59 to westbound Interstate 90 were closed for hours as police investigated the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoffman estatestraffic fatalitiesdeerfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News