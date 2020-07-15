Community organization, I AM A GENTLEMAN, to host youth panel on violence in Chicago

The event is called "The Cry, A Conversation Hearing the Voice of Chicago's Youth" and it will feature about 50 teens, through invitation only, in the first of several discussions allowing neighborhood youth to speak on violence from their perspective.
The organization has also invited a representative from the City of Chicago to listen to the group's concerns.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the multi-purpose room at CPD headquarters in Bronzeville. It will also be live-streamed on the organization's Facebook page.
According to Chicago police more than 60 people were shot, 11 fatally, over the past weekend. That follows a deadly weekend over the 4th of July when 87 people were shot. The weekend before that, there were 63 shooting victims.
"The violence in our city is unprecedented, unbelievable and most of all unacceptable," IAAG Founder & Executive Director, Jermaine Lawrence Anderson said. "We must do something about this and we must hear from our youth on how they have been affected by the violence, what they believe their role is in it and what they believe the solution is to it."
IAAG said it plans to continue these conversations until something changes and until Chicago's youth become empowered to start the change they wish to see.
I AM A GENTLEMAN, INC. is a national organization that mentors and empowers African American male teens through various programs and activities and teaches them what it means to be responsible and give back to others.
For additional information and to support, visit their website at www.iamagentleman.org.