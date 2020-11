Vanille Patisserie in Lincoln Park partners with I Grow Chicago to sweeten Thanksgiving for Chicagoans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's not Thanksgiving without dessert.And your holiday sweets can help others.For every 10 pies sold, a Lincoln Park bakery plans to donate a pie to charity.This project has been so successful already and has expanded beyond the initial charity, I Grow Chicago.Sophie Evanoff, the head baker and owner at Vanille Patisserie, talked about the partnership.Vanille offers luxurious versions of the tried-and-true Thanksgiving pies as well as some seriously crave-worthy creations such as Nutella French Silk pie.Monday is the final day to sponsor a pie for I Grow Chicago.Visit Vanille's and click "Pie Sponsorships" to get started.Visit I Grow Chicago's website for more information about this organization's year-round efforts to support the Englewood community and how you can help!