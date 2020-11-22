CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's not Thanksgiving without dessert.
And your holiday sweets can help others.
For every 10 pies sold, a Lincoln Park bakery plans to donate a pie to charity.
This project has been so successful already and has expanded beyond the initial charity, I Grow Chicago.
Sophie Evanoff, the head baker and owner at Vanille Patisserie, talked about the partnership.
Vanille offers luxurious versions of the tried-and-true Thanksgiving pies as well as some seriously crave-worthy creations such as Nutella French Silk pie.
Monday is the final day to sponsor a pie for I Grow Chicago.
Visit Vanille's and click "Pie Sponsorships" to get started.
Visit I Grow Chicago's website for more information about this organization's year-round efforts to support the Englewood community and how you can help!
Vanille Patisserie in Lincoln Park partners with I Grow Chicago to sweeten Thanksgiving for Chicagoans
THANKSGIVING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More