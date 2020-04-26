I-57 hit-and-run crash leaves 2 dead near Riverdale; closes northbound lanes, Illinois State Police say

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a hit-and-run Sunday on Interstate 57 near south suburban Riverdale.The two people were on foot when they were hit by a vehicle shortly before 4:30 a.m. on northbound I-57 near 138th Street, according to Illinois State Police. They were standing by a disabled vehicle that was being loaded onto a tow truck, police said.One person was dead at the scene and the other was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with life-threatening injuries, state police said. The person transported later died. Their ages were not immediately known.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatalities.The vehicle that hit them was abandoned nearby along the expressway and the driver ran away, state police said. Police later learned the suspect vehicle was reported stolen.The northbound lanes between 127th and 147th streets remain closed as authorities investigate, according to state police.