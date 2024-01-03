WATCH LIVE

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-80 in Gary, Indiana State Police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 11:17AM
Indiana State Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed at Broadway on I-80 in Gary.
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by two vehicles on I-80 in Gary Tuesday night.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-80 at Broadway at about 9:30 p.m., Indiana State police said.

Police said a man was walking on the expressway when he was struck by two vehicles. Authorities have not released the identity of the man killed.

Both drivers stopped at the scene and one of the drivers was arrested and taken into custody for OWI, Police said.

There were children inside of that vehicle, police said. They were not injured.

