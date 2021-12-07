Traffic

I-80/94 crash in NW Indiana involving 3 semi-trucks spills meat, salt on road

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) -- A crash on eastbound I-80/94 involving three semi-trucks has caused a massive traffic backup Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday as a truck trailer full of meat was on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard when it was hit by a semi-truck carrying 40,000 pounds of salt hit the trailer and rolled over.

The trailer with meat spilled out on the road and the truck carrying salt also lost its load.

A third truck was involved in the crash but did not lose its load.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

Only one minor injury was reported in the crash.

Traffic coming eastbound from Illinois was being diverted off at Calumet Avenue. All lanes were reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.
