I-80/94 crash in NW Indiana involving 3 semi-trucks spills meat, salt on road

MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) -- A crash on eastbound I-80/94 involving three semi-trucks has caused a massive traffic backup Tuesday morning.The crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday as a truck trailer full of meat was on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard when it was hit by a semi-truck carrying 40,000 pounds of salt hit the trailer and rolled over.The trailer with meat spilled out on the road and the truck carrying salt also lost its load.A third truck was involved in the crash but did not lose its load.Only one minor injury was reported in the crash.Traffic coming eastbound from Illinois was being diverted off at Calumet Avenue. All lanes were reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.