Jane-Addams Tollway traffic disrupted after truck fire near Belvidere Road exit

A truck fire after a crash on I-90 near Belvidere has disrupted traffic Wednesday morning.

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WLS) -- A truck fire on I-90 has halted traffic near Belvidere Wednesday morning.

The truck fire occurred in the westbound lanes of I-90 near the Belvidere Road exit.

The crash appeared to involved a semi-trailer and a box truck.

Another truck fire was reported west of the incident on Belvidere Road.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Further details were not immediately available.