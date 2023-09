CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local non-profit organization is celebrating ten years of stories and hope.

It's called the iCan Dream Center. Dr. Evisha Ford, the founder and executive director of iCan Dream Center. Dr. Ford came on the show to talk about organization and the upcoming event. The mission of the non-profit is to help connect young people to holistic, innovative special education services. The charity ball is Wednesday, October 5, at 5:00 p.m.

