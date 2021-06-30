Chicago to unveil Ida B Wells monument in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will unveil a monument to honor civil rights icon Ida B. Wells Wednesday.The sculpture is called "Light of Truth" and was created by Richard Hunt.Wells was born into slavery. She became a prominent activist against segregation and lynching and she was one of the founders of the NAACP.The monument is located at the former Ida B. Wells Housing Project in Bronzeville.The sculpture was commissioned by the Ida B. Wells Commemorative Committee, which raised $300,000 for the project.The monument will be unveiled at a ceremony with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in attendance.