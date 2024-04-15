WATCH LIVE

Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce ban on gender-affirming care for minors

ByDevin Dwyer ABCNews logo
Monday, April 15, 2024 9:36PM
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Idaho to proceed with enforcement of a new law aimed at prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors.

The decision overrides two lower federal courts that had upheld an injunction against the law as litigation over the merits continues.

The decision was backed by all six of the high court's conservative members; the three liberal justices would have kept the law on hold.

The court did, however, allow the parents and two children who brought the case against the law to continue to obtain treatments during litigation. The children, who are not named in the suit, are said to be seeking puberty blockers and estrogen, which the families and their doctors said are critical for mental health.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

