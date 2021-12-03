Dash cam video shows Idaho trooper nearly struck by crashing truck

BOISIE, Idaho (WLS) -- Dash cam video captured a very close call for an Idaho state trooper helping a stranded driver.The trooper said he stopped to help a stranded driver. A passing driver slowed down when approaching the patrol car, but the truck behind him did not.The trooper's dash cam caught the white truck careening toward him. The trooper jumped over a cement barrier just in time avoid being struck by the pickup truck.The trooper only sustained minor injuries, but the incident turned into a chain reaction crash involving six different cars.The driver of the Toyota is also OK, officials said.