Dash cam video shows Idaho trooper nearly struck by crashing truck

BOISIE, Idaho (WLS) -- Dash cam video captured a very close call for an Idaho state trooper helping a stranded driver.

The trooper said he stopped to help a stranded driver. A passing driver slowed down when approaching the patrol car, but the truck behind him did not.

The trooper's dash cam caught the white truck careening toward him. The trooper jumped over a cement barrier just in time avoid being struck by the pickup truck.

The trooper only sustained minor injuries, but the incident turned into a chain reaction crash involving six different cars.

The driver of the Toyota is also OK, officials said.

