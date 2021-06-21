coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 185 cases, 4 deaths

70% of adults in Illinois have now received a COVID-19 vaccine
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

IL launches vaccine lottery with $10M in prizes, scholarships

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 185 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4 related deaths Monday, the smallest one-day increase in cases since March 8.

The state reached a major milestone Friday: 70% of Illinoisans 18 and over have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and 53% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Since Friday, 49,917 more people in Illinois are fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 5,952,379.

Illinois vaccine lottery to offer $10M in cash prizes, scholarships to vaccinated residents



There were 18,641 new tests taken in the past 24 hours.

Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code



The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 15 to June 21, is 0.8%.

COVID vaccine Chicago: Shots now offered at some CTA train stations



As of Sunday night, 454 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those,114 patients were in the ICU and 55 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county



A total of 12,238,547 vaccines have been administered in Illinois since Friday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,637. There were 16,760 reported administered in Illinois since Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL vaccine lottery to offer $10M in cash prizes, scholarships
IL reports 102 COVID cases, 13 deaths
IL reports 248 COVID cases, 16 deaths
IL reports 352 COVID cases, 22 deaths
TOP STORIES
Tornado touches down in DuPage Co., damaging trees, homes
Teen rescues brother, 6, as tornado hit home
Tornado destroys Naperville home, leaving couple on couch covered in debris
54 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Woman stabbed to death in Loop was 'accomplished scholar'
Trans youth find support, joy with mentorship program
Naperville residents reflect on experience, face major damage following overnight tornado
Show More
William, Harry had argument over bullying allegations, book claims
Surviving combat to die at home: Soldier picking out his coffin at 35
Amazon Prime Day is 'a really a big day for the scammers,' BBB says
Amazon Prime Day sees Walmart, Target offering their own deals
Chicago Weather: Limited sunshine, breezy, cooler Monday
More TOP STORIES News