Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 185 cases, 4 deaths

Illinois vaccine lottery to offer $10M in cash prizes, scholarships to vaccinated residents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 185 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4 related deaths Monday, the smallest one-day increase in cases since March 8.The state reached a major milestone Friday: 70% of Illinoisans 18 and over have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and 53% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Since Friday, 49,917 more people in Illinois are fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 5,952,379.There were 18,641 new tests taken in the past 24 hours.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 15 to June 21, is 0.8%.As of Sunday night, 454 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those,114 patients were in the ICU and 55 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 12,238,547 vaccines have been administered in Illinois since Friday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,637. There were 16,760 reported administered in Illinois since Friday.