COVID-19 vaccine

Illinois vaccine lottery to offer $10M in cash prizes, scholarships to vaccinated residents

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Pritzker announces vaccine lottery with $10M in prizes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois has a new incentive to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 - and it gives residents a shot at winning up to $1 million.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced "All In For The Win" Thursday, a vaccine sweepstakes offering up to $10 million in prizes.

SEE ALSO | Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

Vaccinated adults are eligible to win three $1 million jackpots and 40 $100,000 cash prizes. Vaccinated youth will be entered into a $3 million scholarship pool, where 20 $150,000 scholarship awards are up for grabs.

All eligible Illinois residents who are already vaccinated will be automatically entered, Pritzker said. Getting vaccinated before July 1 ensures you'll be entered into every draw.

The first drawing will take place on Thursday, July 8, and will continue through the end of August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesjb pritzkercoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccineillinoiscoronavirus pandemiclottery
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
IL reports 248 COVID cases, 16 deaths
Man declines COVID-19 vaccine, needs double lung transplant
'Springsteen on Broadway' vax restriction sparks controversy
COVID vaccines now offered at some CTA train stations
TOP STORIES
Bears submit bid to buy Arlington International Racecourse property
Severe storms possible across Chicago area overnight
Biden signs bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Englewood mass shooting victims' families mourn; investigation continues
Message in a bottle travels across Atlantic Ocean
Woman stabbing people randomly on North Side: police
Mayor Lightfoot declares racism a public health crisis in Chicago
Show More
Chicago gets new postmaster after mail delay issues
Chicago program works to revitalize West Garfield Park
IL reports 248 COVID cases, 16 deaths
Art Institute lion spray painted: Chicago police
CTU calls elected school board plan 'will of the people'; mayor disagrees
More TOP STORIES News