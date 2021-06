Illinois vaccine lottery to offer $10M in cash prizes, scholarships to vaccinated residents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois has a new incentive to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 - and it gives residents a shot at winning up to $1 million.Gov. JB Pritzker announced " All In For The Win " Thursday, a vaccine sweepstakes offering up to $10 million in prizes.Vaccinated adults are eligible to win three $1 million jackpots and 40 $100,000 cash prizes. Vaccinated youth will be entered into a $3 million scholarship pool, where 20 $150,000 scholarship awards are up for grabs.All eligible Illinois residents who are already vaccinated will be automatically entered, Pritzker said. Getting vaccinated before July 1 ensures you'll be entered into every draw.The first drawing will take place on Thursday, July 8, and will continue through the end of August.