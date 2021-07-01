coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 457 cases, 12 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 457 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 related deaths Thursday.

There have been 1,392,196 total COVID cases, including 23,237 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 34,783 specimens for a total of 25,831,883 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 23 to June 30 is at 1.0 %.

As of Wednesday night, 405 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 84 patients were in the ICU and 34 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 12,622,470 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 43,239. There were 28,288 vaccines administered in Illinois Wednesday.
