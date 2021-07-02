coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 356 cases, 10 deaths

CDC team heading to IL to investigate outbreaks, support vaccination efforts
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CDC team heading to IL to investigate outbreaks downstate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 356 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 related deaths Friday as the CDC plans to send a team to the state.

The CDC is deploying surge response teams across the nation as concerns over the Delta variant grow. But Illinois Dept. of Public Health officials said the team will help with vaccination efforts and support investigations into outbreaks downstate.

Quincy COVID outbreak at camp leads to nearly 100 cases; masks not required among unvaccinated: IDPH

There have been 1,392,552 total COVID cases, including 23,247 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 36,972 new specimens for a total of 25,868,855 since the pandemic began.

Chicago COVID emergency travel order replaced with advisory

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 24 to July 1 is at 1.1 %. This is the third day in a row it has increased.

Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code



As of Thursday night, 424 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 97 patients were in the ICU and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county



A total of 12,648,167 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,150. There were 25,697 more vaccines administered in Illinois Thursday.
