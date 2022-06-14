Politics

US Rep. Sean Casten's daughter Gwen, 17, dies

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Congressman Sean Casten's office shared tragic news Monday to announce the death of his daughter, Gwen. She was 17.

The family didn't say how she died, but they are asking for privacy.

In a statement Monday, his office said, "This morning, Congressman Casten's beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away. The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time."

Casten (D, Downers Grove) is currently running for a third term against Congresswoman Marie Newman. The Casten campaign temporarily pulled its TV ads. Newman's campaign is stopping all ads comparing the two candidates.

Newman said in a statement, "My heart breaks for the Casten family for the devastating loss of their daughter. My prayers are with Sean, Kara, and the entire Casten family."
