COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,825 new cases, 23 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,825 new COVID cases and 23 related deaths Friday.There have been at least 3,045,718 total COVID cases, including 33,075 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.5%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 129,991 new specimens for a total of 55,731,994 since the pandemic began.As of Thursday night, 676 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 108 patients were in the ICU, and 51 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 21,217,198 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 64.03% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 9,522. In Friday's press release, IDPH stated that 49% of Illinois' total population has now received a booster, according to CDC data.