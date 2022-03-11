coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,825 new cases, 23 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Dr. Ngozi Ezike to step down as Illinois' top doctor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,825 new COVID cases and 23 related deaths Friday.

READ MORE: Chicago Public Schools announces end to face mask mandate next week

There have been at least 3,045,718 total COVID cases, including 33,075 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.5%.

No more mask mandates for planes and trains? CDC devising new COVID guidelines: Officials

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 129,991 new specimens for a total of 55,731,994 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 676 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 108 patients were in the ICU, and 51 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,217,198 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 64.03% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 9,522. In Friday's press release, IDPH stated that 49% of Illinois' total population has now received a booster, according to CDC data.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
