chicago public schools

Chicago Public Schools announces end to face mask mandate next week

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Mask-less CPS students sent home as CEO says end to mandate is near

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will switch to a mask-optional policy next week, the district announced Monday.

The switch to a mask-optional policy would begin on March 14, CPS said.

The video in this story is from a previous report

"CPS was one of the first to require universal masking in schools, and we would not be moving to a mask- optional model unless the data and our public health experts indicated that it is safe for our school communities," said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. "We will support our staff and students as we enter this new phase in the pandemic and continue to move forward together."

The district said the vaccination rate among students is now near the national level, with 64% of CPS students age 12-17 having at least one vaccine dose. Among students age 5-11, 47% of students have received at least one vaccine dose.

CPS said they will continue to encourage the practice of wearing masks in schools. Other COVID safety measures including voluntary testing and contact tracing will continue.

"The adults in our school communities will set the tone during this transition," said Chief Education Officer Bogdana Chkoumbova. "I am confident that we will continue to support and respect one another through this next phase of the pandemic. Family and community situations may change and dictate if a
student or staff member wears a mask and we all need to ensure that everyone feels welcome to continue the practice that makes them feel safest and most comfortable."

Mask mandates are also a part of safety agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union. The release from CPS on Monday did not mention an agreement with CTU over masks.
