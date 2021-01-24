Our Chicago: Illinois moves to Phase 1B of vaccination plan

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 1

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 2

On January 25th Illinois takes a step forward to phase 1B in the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan.As part offers 1B, people 65 and older and many essential workers will be newly eligible to receive the vaccine.Among them, people over the age of 65 as well as frontline essential workers. That includes first responders, teachers, grocery store employees, postal workers and more.The Illinois National Guard will be assisting with vaccinations at Cook County Health Centers in half a dozen suburbs.There are more deployments planned throughout the state.Officials said that beginning Monday, those guard-supported sites will take 1B appointments as will pharmacies at hundreds of Walgreens, CVS and Jewel locations.Here to talk about the roll-out is Karen Ayala, Executive Director of the DuPage County Health Department and Dr. Kiran Joshi the senior medical officer and co-lead at Cook County Department of Public Health.