coronavirus illinois

Illinois announces free Six Flags tickets for newly vaccinated; 1,918 COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

Illinois reopening Bridge Phase starts Friday for state, Chicago
By , , and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Six Flags offers free tickets for vaccination on eve of Bridge Phase

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday Six Flags Great America is offering 50,000 free tickets to its parks in Gurnee and Rockford to newly-vaccinated residents

The announcement comes as Illinois public health officials reported 1,918 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 35 related deaths Thursday.

WATCH | Gov. Pritzker announces free Six Flags tickets for newly-vaccinated residents
EMBED More News Videos

Governor JB Pritzker announced that Six Flags Great America is offering thousands of free tickets for newly vaccinated residents.



"It's unique and the first time ever that we have donated $4 million worth of tickets," Six Flags Great American President Hank Salemi said.

The announcement came on the eve of Illinois' move into the Bridge Phase of reopening.

In that phase, fans at Guaranteed Rate Field and Wrigley Field who show proof of vaccinations will be able to sit in special sections without spacing. They also won't count toward capacity, allowing for more spectators.

Amusement parks will go from 25% to 60% capacity, which is part of why Six Flags has launched their giveaway.

Beginning the first week of June, Illinois National Guard vaccination teams will be on-site at the park. The free tickets will also be distributed through local health departments and mobile vaccine units in underserved communities.

"There are a lot of people that are on the fence a little bit and this will push them in the right direction," said Gov. JB Pritzker.

If health and hospital metrics remains table for 28 days in the Bridge Phase, Illinois will move to Phase 5, which is full opening with no restrictions. Chicago is targeting a July 4 full reopening date.

Vaccine incentives hope to push people to get their shots


EMBED More News Videos

Six Flags is donating 50,000 free tickets as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine.



Pushing vaccines with incentives has become common nationwide. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is offering free pizzas. New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio is working with Shake Shack to give out free fries.

And on Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced if residents get the shot, they have a shot at winning $1 million and college scholarships.

RELATED | Ohio governor announces $1 million lotteries over 5 weeks for vaccinated residents

"If your name is pulled out, we will do it five weeks in a row, you get a total scholarship, which includes room, board, books, everything to any of Ohio's great universities," DeWine said.

While Gov. Pritzker has no lottery or scholarship incentive plans for Illinois, he is hoping new vaccination sections at Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate Field will motivate baseball fans to get the vaccine.

"It not only allows stadiums to increase capacity, but it encourages people to get vaccinated because they'll be more seats available to them," Pritzker said.

The hope is for all these incentives to move the needle toward President Biden's goal of getting at least 70%of American adults vaccinated with one dose by July 4.

There have been 1,361,666 total COVID cases, including 22,320 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 88,682 specimens for a total of 23,594,096 since the pandemic began.

RELATED: Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls fans return to United Center this weekend; Second City shows begin again
EMBED More News Videos

A week from Friday, Illinois will move into its Bridge Phase of reopening, Gov. JB Pritkzer said.



The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 6 to May 12, is 3.2%.

As of Wednesday night, 1,765 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 465 patients were in the ICU and 236 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Citronberg with Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID vaccine questions.



A total of 10,179,004 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,082 doses. There were 68,035 doses reported administered in Illinois Wednesday.

RELATED: IL COVID Update: State moves into reopening Bridge Phase May 14, Phase 5 on June 11, Pritzker says

The deaths reported Thursday include:
-Coles County: 1 male 60s
-Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s
-DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s
-Henry County: 1 female 80s
-Kane County: 1 female 70s

-Knox County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
-Lake County: 1 male 70s
-Macon County: 1 male 40s
-McLean County: 1 male 90s
-Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
-Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
-Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
-Wayne County: 1 male 60s
-Will County: 1 female 70s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoischicagovaccinescoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Chicago children under 12 begin getting COVID vaccines
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
IL reports 2,382 COVID cases, 25 deaths
1st shipments of Pfizer pediatric vaccine arrive in Chicago
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News