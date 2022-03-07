coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 735 new cases, no deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Dr. Ngozi Ezike to step down as Illinois' top doctor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 735 new COVID cases and no related deaths Monday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

IDPH reported 1,102 new cases and 30 deaths on Saturday, and 770 new cases and zero related deaths on Sunday.

Sunday and Monday's zero reported deaths is the first time the state has reported no COVID-related deaths since July 25, 2021.

READ MORE: Chicago Public Schools announces end to face mask mandate next week

IDPH did issue a caveat about those numbers, though, noting, "Daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,039,806 total COVID cases, including 32,956 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.5%, the lowest figure reported since last summer.

RELATED: Dr. Ngozi Ezike on how guiding Illinois' COVID response revealed her own strength

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 38,066 new specimens for a total of 55,333,070 since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 725patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 119 patients were in the ICU, and 66 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,187,726 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 63.93% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,616.
