COVID vaccine: Cook County opening new Forest Park vaccination site as Illinois, Indiana expand eligibility

More than 900 vaccine locations open statewide, including at CVS, Walgreens and Jewel-Osco
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is expanding in Illinois and Indiana and Cook County is announcing plans for a new mass vaccination site in Forest Park.

Starting Monday, higher education staff, government works and members of the media are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines at more than 900 locations, including at Walgreens, CVS and Jewel-Osco.

Chicago, however, will be moving to group 1C next Monday.

Chicago will move into Phase 1C for vaccinations on March 29, with appointments set to be available to more essential workers and residents with health conditions.



In Cook County, people in Group 1B+ are now eligible, which includes anyone 16 and older with certain health conditions. The county is also now receiving extra doses for its state-run mass vaccination sites so that it can offer shots to all Illinois residents in Groups 1A, 1B and 1B+.

Just a week ago, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said vaccine supply wasn't predictable enough to know when 1B+ would be possible, so certainly promising news to see the county now move into that phase just days later with more shots on the way.

Residents who don't have access to or need assistance navigating online services can call the toll-free IDPH hotline at 833-621-1284 to book an appointment. The hotline is open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight with agents available in English and Spanish.

CDPH Medical Director Janna Kerins and the Lake County Health Dept.'s Dr. Sana Ahmed answer your most pressing COVID-19 vaccine questions.



For the latest COVID-19 vaccination information in suburban Cook County, cookcountypublichealth.org. To register to receive an appointment, visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.

Starting Monday in Indiana, people over 40 will be eligible for the vaccine. The age limit had been 45.

Health care workers, long-term care residents, teachers, and other school workers will also be eligible regardless of age. In Indiana, you can call 211 to make an appointment.
