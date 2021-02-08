COVID-19 vaccine Q & A: Submit your questions for Chicago Dept. of Public Health

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every Tuesday on ABC7 Eyewitness News at 4:30pm, the Chicago Department of Public Health will take part in a live Q&A session hosted by Judy Hsu and Rob Elgas.If you have questions about the COVID-19 response or the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in your area, please submit it to us using the form below. Your question may be read on the air during one of the weekly segments.