coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID vaccines: State to expand vaccine eligibility to everyone on April 12, sources say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker will announce Thursday that the State of Illinois is expanding vaccine eligibility next month to anyone 16 years of age and older starting on April 12, sources tell ABC7.

Due to limited vaccine supplies, not all who become eligible that day will be able to get vaccinated on the first day they are eligible.

Sources tell ABC7 Gov. Pritzker also plans to announce that the state will be adding a bridge phase between Phases 4 and 5 that will be based on science, but offering incremental approaches towards Phase 5.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Phase 1C vaccine start date set for March 29
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago will move into Phase 1C for vaccinations on March 29, with appointments set to be available to more essential workers and residents with health conditions.



The step between Phase 4 and 5 will allow for greater capacity limits for bars and restaurants, social gatherings, museums and zoos, etc., depending on whether they are indoors or outdoors. Bars in particular will be allowed 20% standing capacity, but the six-foot social distancing will still be required.

Details of the bridge plan, including when it will begin, will be announced during a Thursday morning press conference by the governor.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL phase 4 modifications expected this week
1 year ago, all Chicago theaters went dark
IL reports 1,655 new COVID-19 cases, 17
Loretto Hospital mistakenly vaccinates 72 Trump Tower workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheridan couple allegedly killed by ex-son-in-law ID'd
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
Video shows high-speed crash that left Riverdale officer hospitalized
Accenture Midwest is hiring 150 moms in Chicago
Chicago Phase 1C vaccine start date set for March 29
Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii finds new way to reach churchgoers
1st ever Navy Pier hotel opens Thursday
Show More
IL reports 1,655 new COVID-19 cases, 17
City council calls for Michigan City mayor's job after racist comments to Black pastor
8 dead in GA spa shootings; suspect faces murder charges
Chicago female chefs helping women in culinary, hospitality industries
13-foot high waves could hit Chicago shores Thursday
More TOP STORIES News