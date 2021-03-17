Illinois COVID vaccines: State to expand vaccine eligibility to everyone on April 12, sources say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10426863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago will move into Phase 1C for vaccinations on March 29, with appointments set to be available to more essential workers and residents with health conditions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker will announce Thursday that the State of Illinois is expanding vaccine eligibility next month to anyone 16 years of age and older starting on April 12, sources tell ABC7.Due to limited vaccine supplies, not all who become eligible that day will be able to get vaccinated on the first day they are eligible.Sources tell ABC7 Gov. Pritzker also plans to announce that the state will be adding a bridge phase between Phases 4 and 5 that will be based on science, but offering incremental approaches towards Phase 5.The step between Phase 4 and 5 will allow for greater capacity limits for bars and restaurants, social gatherings, museums and zoos, etc., depending on whether they are indoors or outdoors. Bars in particular will be allowed 20% standing capacity, but the six-foot social distancing will still be required.Details of the bridge plan, including when it will begin, will be announced during a Thursday morning press conference by the governor.