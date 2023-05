Beth May, the owner of Roaring Table Brewery and Taproom talks about Illinois Craft Beer Week.

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) -- This week is Illinois Craft Beer Week.

It highlights local breweries and the work they put into creating craft beer.

Beth May, the owner of Roaring Table Brewery and Taproom in Lake Zurich joined ABC7 to talk about the festivities planned, including an event at Union Station.

May also spoke about how Roaring Table Brewery is getting in on the action and what she hopes comes out of the week.

For more information, visit https://www.illinoisbeer.org/icbw.html.