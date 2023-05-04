Amy and Michael Zinchuk of Champaign are two victims who were killed in the crash Monday. A memorial for will be held for them Friday.

2 more victims identified in downstate I-55 pile up that killed 7, injured over 30

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police identified two more people killed in the dust storm pileup crash on I-55 Monday. A total of seven people died in the massive crash.

The two victims were identified as Amy and Michael Zinchuk of Champaign. A memorial for will be held for them Friday.

At least 30 others were injured in the massive pileup Monday just south of Springfield.

Illinois State Police previously identified another victim as 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, Wisconsin.

One other person from Florissant, Missouri has been identified, but their name has not yet been released, police said.

The remaining victims remained unidentified Thursday. One victim was in a blue Chrysler 300 and another was driving a Hyundai, police said.

Crushed vehicles lined the expressway south of Springfield, closing a nearly 20-mile stretch of I-55. A total of 72 cars crashed into each other, with drivers describing the burned and mangled metal as surreal.