2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in southern Illinois

An Illinois earthquake, measuring at 2.3 in magnitude, was reported in the southern part of the state Thursday night near Woodlawn.

WOODLAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- First there was the total solar eclipse in Illinois, and now there have been a series of earthquakes.

Southern Illinois has seen an uptick in quakes recently.

There have been five earthquakes in downstate Illinois since November. The latest hit Thursday night, in the midst of severe storms.

It was a few miles northwest of Woodlawn, Illinois. The quake was 2.3 magnitude.

On average, Illinois sees only one earthquake per year.

Illinois earthquake fast facts from ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry: