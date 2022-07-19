Politics

Governor JB Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

Pritzker experiencing mild symptoms, office says
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID 19.

The governor's office said he received a positive test during his routine COVID testing regimen after being notified of several close contacts testing positive.

Governor Pritzker is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed anti-viral medication Paxlovid.

'COVID is not done with us': Why is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant so contagious?

Pritzker will follow CDC guidelines and will work from home. He is fully vaccinated and double boosted, his office said.

With an incoming COVID surge, health officials push urgently for boosters. Do you need one?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoishealthjb pritzkercoronavirus illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chuck Goudie: Words from 15 years ago that especially matter today
Methanol in blood of 21 teens who died in South African tavern
NASCAR schedule could include downtown Chicago races
Sesame Place apologizes after mom shares video of daughters at parade
Man filming baby raccoons gets attacked in Philadelphia | VIDEO
Lightfoot hints at veto if Council raises threshold for speed cameras
Past redlining in real estate linked to Cook County abandoned property
Show More
2 found shot dead in Streeterville condo complex
Massive fire destroys Shorewood farm supply store
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty in Parkland shooter trial
UK breaks its record for highest temperature as heat wave builds
Chicago Weather: Hot, muggy, breezy Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News