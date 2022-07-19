Governor JB Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID 19.The governor's office said he received a positive test during his routine COVID testing regimen after being notified of several close contacts testing positive.Governor Pritzker is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed anti-viral medication Paxlovid.Pritzker will follow CDC guidelines and will work from home. He is fully vaccinated and double boosted, his office said.