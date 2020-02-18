4 Illinois governors have served time in prison

President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich on Tuesday.Blagojevich has been locked up at a federal prison in Englewood, Colorado since March 2012.Blagojevich is not the only Illinois governor to serve time. Three others have also been convicted of federal corruption charges, both in and out of office.was governor from 2002 until he was impeached on January 30, 2009. He was convicted of numerous corruption charges in 2011, including allegations he tried to sell or trade President Barack Obama's old Senate seat. He served nearly eight of a 14-year sentence at a federal prison in Colorado, before being commuted on February 18, 2020 by President Donald Trump.was governor from 1999 through 2003. After leaving office, Ryan was convicted of racketeering for actions as governor and secretary of state. In November 2007 he began serving a 6 1/2 year sentence in federal prison. He was released from home confinement on July 3, 2013.served as governor from 1973 through 1977. He pleaded guilty to bank fraud and other charges in 1987 related to his business activities after leaving office. Walker spent about a year and a half in federal prison.was governor from 1961 through 1968. In 1973, he served three years in prison after being convicted of bribery related charges. Kerner was a respected judge at the time of his conviction.