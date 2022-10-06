Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce 2022 Make the Connection! Build Your Future Business Expo

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (IHCC) will host the 2022 Make the Connection! Build Your Future Business Expo on October 20, 2022, at the Grand Sheraton Chicago. The 2022 Business Expo continues to be one of the nation's premier events for Hispanic businesses and professionals. This single-day event is intended to help business owners establish relationships with leaders from both the corporate sector and government agencies.

More than 3,000 guests are expected to attend the 2022 Make the Connection! Build Your Future Business Expo. The event will have more than 65 exhibitor booths with exhibitors from the public and private sectors and top Hispanic entrepreneurs and professionals, including River's Casino, Bank of America, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, AT &T, Goldman Sachs, and many more. We will have FREE educational business workshops from Facebook, Google, BMO, Small Business Administration, and many others. There will also be a procurement match-making session where prime contractors will be matched with small firms and they will be able to ask questions and connect for future partnerships. In addition, we we will have breakfast with high profile leaders (names will be released at a later date), brown bag lunch, and cocktail networking hour at a cost.

This is a free event - all participants must pre-register at https://ihccbusiness.net/business-expo/. Persons interested in participating can learn more about the 2022 Make the Connection! Build Your Future Business Expo as well as get up-to-date information regarding workshop topics, exhibitor information and other news at: https://ihccbusiness.net/business-expo/.

About the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

The Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (IHCC) is the leading Hispanic business, networking, advocacy and development organization in the state of Illinois. IHCC works with business owners, providing unique and strategic one-on-one services designed to help businesses thrive and grow, while also regularly hosting networking and public policy events.