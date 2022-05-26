Health & Fitness

IL House task force holds hearing on young people experiencing trauma, racism

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force is tackling the tough topics of trauma, racism and mental health among young people in the state.

The meeting comes just days after the school shooting in Texas, which remains top of mind for many, including local leaders that want to come up with solutions.

The task force held panel discussions with experts in the field of childhood trauma, racism and mental health care.

"I come here with a heavy heart today because this is a rough time in our country. And as I mentioned to my husband last night, I came home feeling depleted after our team was called to have five different media interviews yesterday about how to talk to kids about things we should never have to talk to kids about...The only hope that I had last night at the end of the was that I know I can be helpful to parents to help their kids I can be helpful to educators and school systems to support systems. But more than anything, in my lifetime, I want to make sure we make som actual changes."

The panel members want to see solutions and investments in Illinois to help children experiencing racism and trauma whether it be at home or at school, by increasing the behavioral health care work force in the state.

The groups hope to make Illinois a healing state for young people experiencing trauma and racism.
