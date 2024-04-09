Winning Illinois Lottery ticket worth $5.45M sold at Chicago liquor store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winning Illinois Lottery ticket worth $5,450,000 was sold at a Chicago liquor store.

The Illinois Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at Prestige Liquor at 345 North Central Avenue in Chicago for the Thursday, March 28 drawing.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers for the drawing, which were: 6-8-15-26-27-48.

"This was a great surprise," exclaimed Sam Singh, who co-owns Prestige Liquor with his wife, Gagandeep Kaur. "We see many customers throughout the day, so anyone could be the winner. We wish the winner so much joy in life."

The jackpot is the second-largest prize won in Illinois this year.

The store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, $54,500.

When asked how he will spend the bonus, Sing said. "My wife is the boss - I will let her decide what we spend the bonus on."

Singh's wife Kaur added, "We will be sharing some of the bonus with our hardworking employees. They deserve it!"