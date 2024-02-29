Woman buys $1M lottery ticket at gas station in Palos Heights on birthday

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois woman won $1 million on her birthday from a lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Palos Heights, the Illinois Lottery said.

The woman decided to buy a purple scratch-off ticket since that is her favorite color, the Illinois Lottery said.

"When I scratched the ticket in my car, I kept seeing wins that were getting bigger and bigger," the woman said. "As I got to the end, I realized it was worth $1 million and I couldn't believe it. I went back into the gas station to double check - and it was real. I instantly started crying and my legs felt like noodles - I didn't think I would be able to drive home!"

The $25 Diamond Crossword 10X was sold at the BP gas station at 12700 South Harlem Avenue in Palos Heights.

"My husband and I work hard to provide for our family, and we want to be able to give our kids all the opportunities the world has to offer," the woman said. "This win will make a difference in our lives, and in theirs. Never in a million years did I think my life would change in an instant like this."

The store will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.