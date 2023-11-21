Chicago man wins $1M from Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man is feeling extra thankful this Thanksgiving.

That's because the 68-year-old known only as "Mr. M*," just won a million dollars from a $10 scratch off ticket.

"I was going to retire next year - but now I don't have to wait!" the winner told lottery officials. "It's time I focus on what really matters - my family. With this money, I can retire early, and I'm going to move closer to my kids to be more present in their lives. I'm also a grandfather, and it's finally time for me to enjoy spoiling my grandkids."

The winning ticket was purchased at Harlem Food & Liquors, located at 4850 N. Harlem Ave. in Harwood Heights The retailer receives a bonus of one percent of the winnings, equaling $10,000.

"I buy different tickets from time to time, but on this day, I saw the blue 50X Payout ticket and had a good gut feeling about it," the 68-year-old industrial mechanic said. "I chose to take a chance and buy it, and boy, am I glad I did."

"Mr. M is a regular customer who comes into our store often," exclaimed Kaushik Patel of Harlem Food & Liquors. "He actually bought the very last 50X Payout ticket in our machine. He then came back the next day and said 'Hey buddy, I got a million dollar win from you!' He was so happy, and smiling so big - it couldn't have happened to a nicer guy."