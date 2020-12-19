Society

IL Lottery website experiencing delays, not posting Friday night's results

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Lottery website is experiencing delays in posting updated results from Friday night's drawings.

A message on the site's homepage Saturday said "last evening's draw results for Pick 3, Pick 4, Lucky Day Lotto, and Mega Millions are delayed. We are diligently working to resolve this issue. Please check back later for update."

It's not clear what is causing the issue.

ABC 7 has reached out to Camelot which manages the state lottery.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC 7 for more details.
