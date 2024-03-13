'Absolutely wackadoodle:' Illinois mom wins $1.4 million lottery jackpot using kids' birthdays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One Illinois mother is taking home $1.4 million after winning a Lucky Day Lotto jackpot.

The Illinois Lottery said she matched all five numbers on the Lucky Day Lotto evening drawing on March 6.

"My baby woke up crying, and after tucking them back into bed, I had trouble falling back asleep. So to pass the time, I opened the lottery app on my phone, and I couldn't believe it when it showed that I had just won $1.4 million! - absolutely wackadoodle," she said.

SEE ALSO: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $792M after winning numbers drawing yields no winner

The winning numbers were: 6-8-16-17-20.

"After I won, I asked my husband - 'Do you want to know which kid's birthday helped us win the jackpot?'" she said.