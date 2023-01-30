Illinois accepting applications for new cannabis dispensary licenses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People wanting to get into the cannabis business have a new chance starting Monday.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is accepting applications for 55 more cannabis dispensary licenses.

Those licenses will be distributed to regions all across the state.

"Illinois is committed to having the most accessible and equitable cannabis industry in the nation, and we look forward to issuing additional social equity licenses and cementing our status as a national leader," said Gov. JB Pritzker. "My administration will continue working to ensure the industry reflects the diversity of our great state, and I wish to thank all stakeholders for their hard work on this process to ensure that happens."

All applications will be submitted online through the department's website.

Applicants need to register as a business and provide information such as the name of their organization, list of principal officers, contact information, and a $250 fee. During the license lottery process, principal officers cannot be included on more than one lottery entry and applicants cannot have more than one lottery entry across all 17 regions.

The IDFPR anticipates accepting applications for two weeks, through Tuesday, February 14, 2023. A lottery will then be conducted to determine the license recipients.