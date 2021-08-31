Education

Illinois school mask mandate: Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights loses recognition

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Arlington Heights private school loses recognition over mask policy

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A private school in Arlington Heights has lost state recognition for failure to comply with the Illinois school mask mandate.

The Daily Herald reports the Christian Liberty Academy, which serves students from kindergarten through high school, had its recognition pulled by the Illinois State Board of Education on Friday.

Losing recognition means students won't be able to participate in IHSA sports among other consequences.

Earlier this month, Governor JB Pritzker was asked about whether he would deny students' diplomas if their schools defy the order.

"Yes, we're really going to do that and by the way, many school districts are heeding our call to have mask mandates in their schools and so they are reversing their positions," the governor said.

