Illinois school mask mandate: Trinity Christian School in Shorewood regains state recognition

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Trinity Christian School in Shorewood has had its recognition reinstated after agreeing to comply with the order.

The two other schools that don't require mask, Bethany Lutheran School in Naperville and Lutheran School of St. Luke in Itasca, remain unrecognized by the state.

Governor Pritzker was asked about whether he would deny students' diplomas if their schools defy the order.

"Yes, we're really going to do that and by the way, many school districts are heeding our call to have mask mandates in their schools and so they are reversing their positions," the governor said.

RELATED: Illinois school mask mandate to take effect immediately in K-12 schools, daycares, Pritzker says

Losing state recognition impacts student diplomas, scholarship opportunities and athletics

