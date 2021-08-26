Pritzker to announce new Illinois mask mandate Thursday, sources say

According to those sources, the mandate will apply to anyone aged 2 or older regardless of vaccination status.
The mask mandate will apply to gyms, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, health clubs and other indoor venues. Specifics are expected to come when the governor officially announces the policy.
Pritzker will also announce a vaccine mandate for all education employees for K-12 and higher education statewide, the sources said. Anyone who does not get a COVID vaccine will have to submit for weekly COVID testing, according to the sources.
The governor had previously announced a mask mandate for all K-12 schools and daycares to combat the spread of COVID-19 among children, most of whom are not yet approved to receive a COVID vaccine.
Recently Chicago and Cook County both brought back their indoor mask mandates for the same age groups. There are narrow exceptions, such as removing a mask while eating or drinking in bars, restaurants or other establishments.
