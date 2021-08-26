coronavirus illinois

Pritzker to announce new Illinois mask mandate Thursday, sources say

COVID vaccine mandate for K-12, higher education employees also expected, sources say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
As hospital rates rise, Pritzker says mitigations could return

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Sources have confirmed to ABC7 Eyewitness News that Governor JB Pritzker will announce a statewide indoor mask mandate Thursday.

According to those sources, the mandate will apply to anyone aged 2 or older regardless of vaccination status.

RELATED: Chicago indoor mask mandate takes effect; Cook County to follow suit

The mask mandate will apply to gyms, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, health clubs and other indoor venues. Specifics are expected to come when the governor officially announces the policy.

Pritzker will also announce a vaccine mandate for all education employees for K-12 and higher education statewide, the sources said. Anyone who does not get a COVID vaccine will have to submit for weekly COVID testing, according to the sources.

RELATED: Cook County indoor mask mandate back in effect, with face masks required in bars, restaurants

The governor had previously announced a mask mandate for all K-12 schools and daycares to combat the spread of COVID-19 among children, most of whom are not yet approved to receive a COVID vaccine.

RELATED: Illinois school mask mandate to take effect immediately in K-12 schools, daycares, Pritzker says

Recently Chicago and Cook County both brought back their indoor mask mandates for the same age groups. There are narrow exceptions, such as removing a mask while eating or drinking in bars, restaurants or other establishments.

WATCH: So what's the safest mask to wear? Doctor weighs in
Masks are flying off store shelves once again, as mandates return to help stop the surge of COVID-19 cases.



