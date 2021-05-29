Politics

Illinois 2022 primary election could be pushed back as redistricting talks continue

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2022 primary election in Illinois could be pushed from March to June as lawmakers discussed new legislative and congressional maps in Springfield Thursday.

In the General Assembly, Democratic lawmakers who control the redistricting process are privately discussing the possibility of delaying next spring's primary.

The reason is the U.S. Census data that would be needed to redraw the Congressional districts has been delayed due to the pandemic and is now not expected until August.

Illinois is expected to drop from 18 to 17 Congressional seats due to population declines. And with the filing date beginning November 22, that would not give candidates sufficient time to get their nominating papers in.

According to the State Board of Elections, if the primary is delayed, all other dates would slide accordingly.

At the Illinois State Capitol, debate continued over the Democrats' remapping plan for state legislative and judicial districts.

"These are fair maps that live up to our promise at the onset to reflect the diversity of the state," said State Sen. Don Harmon, D-Senate President.

Republicans who feel shut out of the process were critical of Democrats' use of the American Community Survey data.

"It's inappropriate, it's not accurate, it doesn't reflect the actual counts of people who live in the state of Illinois and where in the state of Illinois those individuals live," said State Rep. Tom Demmer, Deputy Minority Leader, R-Dixon.

Democrats, who hold supermajorities in the House and Senate are pushing to get the maps done to meet the June 30th deadline.

If they don't, it would set in play a process that would give Republicans a chance to control the remapping.
