Illinois libraries to host discussion with Nick Offerman, Jeff Tweedy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' public libraries will hold a virtual event with actor Nick Offerman and musician Jeff Tweedy Wednesday.
Both are also authors.
Offerman was born in Joliet, grew up in Minooka and went to U of I.
Tweedy is from Belleville, Illinois and went to SIU. He has lived in Chicago for years. He is best known for the band Wilco.
Offerman will be talking about his new book, "Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside."
You can hear the two discuss their careers from 7-8 p.m. For more information and to register for the event, click here.
