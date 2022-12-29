Kankakee judge rules portion of Illinois SAFE-T Act unconstitutional

States attorneys in 65 Illinois counties had challenged the new law in a hearing last week.

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday that the portion of the SAFE-T Act, that ends cash bail in Illinois, is unconstitutional.

According to the Kankakee County State's Attorney, the ruling means the pre-trial release and bail reforms spelled out in the law will not take effect in those counties come January 1.

Other parts of police accountability and training will still take effect on that date.

The Illinois Attorney General's office is expected to appeal the ruling to the Illinois Supreme Court.