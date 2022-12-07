Illinois SAFE-T Act 2023: Pritzker signs revised version of controversial bill about cash bail

Gov. JB Prtizker signed the amendments to the SAFE-T Act set to go into effect on Jan. 1.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed a series of amendments to the SAFE-T Act, legislation which ends cash bail on Jan. 1, 2023.

The cash bail elimination is included in the Pre-Trial Fairness portion of the law.

The revised version of the Pretrial Fairness Act passed both the House and Senate Thursday.

Democrats amended the bill to expands= the list of detainable offenses and also outlines what prosecutors have to show a judge in order to get a defendant held pending trial.

"They should only be detained something about the offense they are accused of suggests that they pose a real and present threat to others. Prosecutors are required to articulate exactly what that threat is," said the bill's sponsor, State Sen. Robert Peters, (D) Chicago.

However, in the Senate, the debate got very partisan at times.

"I believe today culminates, in my opinion, the most frustrating and disgusting, embarrassing day in Illinois' history. It's a slap in the face to every voter," State Sen. Darren Bailey, (R-Louisville).

"The hypocrisy of my friends on the other side of the aisle is, if you want to talk about disgusting, let's talk about the way you will not participate in the process but then demean the same," said Sen. Elgie Sims, (D-Chicago).

The bill also clarifies several other issues, including that police can arrest someone for trespassing and that judges can issue arrest warrants when someone misses court.

This revised bill also creates a 3-tiered system for current defendants to request release after January 1. It does not happen automatically.

Hearings will have to be conducted between seven and 90 days, depending on the seriousness of the case.