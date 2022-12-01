Illinois General Assembly expected to tweak Safe-T Act Thursday

The Illinois General Assembly is expected to make changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act in Springfield Thursday.

The law eliminates cash bail. It takes effect January 1.

Lawmakers will weigh out some proposed changes and the bill's sponsor is confident it will pass through the senate and house Thursday.

State Senator Elgie Sims said the original intent of the SAFE-T Act is to reform Illinois' criminal justice system, but the legislation has become contentious, especially when it comes to eliminating cash bail starting in the new year.

Thursday, a 300-page amendment will make clarifications to the Safe-T Act.

Sims said just because cash bail would end doesn't mean people won't be detained.

"The reason most people are detained under the cash bail system is because they're too poor to bond out," Sims said. "Now we are making those decisions. A judge will make those decisions based on a person's threat level ."

Critics to the bill said ending cash bail would mean a revolving door for jails statewide. But again, advocates say judges will have discretion.

Some other tweaks to the law will also include clarification on how police can arrest and deal with trespassers.

Sims said the governor's office was involved in many of the change and he said he is sure the bill will wind up on the governor's desk for his signature.