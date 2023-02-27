SNAP benefits Chicago: Officials warn residents of food program changes starting in March

Chicago officials are warning of the COVID SNAP program ending. After benefits were boosted during the pandemic, changes take place in March.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A temporary boost in SNAP benefits, put in place by Congress during the COVID-19 pandemic, is ending.

The city of Chicago is reminding people about the reduced benefits starting in March.

The size of the decrease varies depending on income and household size, but SNAP benefits will decrease anywhere from $55 to $255 per person per month, the city said. The average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March, according to Chicago officials.

If you or someone you know needs additional food assistance, the city is reminding people to call 211 or visit 211metrochicago.org for help.

In Cook County, call the Greater Chicago Food Depository's benefits hotline at 773-843-5416 or visit chicagosfoodbank.org/get-help/benefits-outreach.