It's time to do some trout fishing around Illinois

The 2024 Illinois spring trout fishing season started on Saturday, April 6. Chauncey, with Chauncey's Great Outdoors stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk all things water and the great outdoors for the spring Trout Fishing season.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (INDR) says it stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year during the spring season. Once the regular season starts, each angler can keep up to five trout per day. To find a location near, click here.

