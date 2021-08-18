Democrats gather at Illinois State Fair for 'Governor's Day'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- It's Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair which means it's Governor JB Pritzker's day to host special guests.Due COVID concerns, the Illinois Democratic County Chairs' Association Brunch was moved outdoor and that allowed for the huge crowd that gathered here Wednesday for what amounts to a pep rally for Democrats.About 800 people were expected to attend in-person and several hundred more online.Attendees were encouraged to wear masks, although many opted not do. Governor Pritzker delivered a video message, as did House Speaker Chris Welch.Senate President Don Harmon stayed home after contracting COVID-19.This was the first state fair for new Illinois Democratic Party Chair, Congresswoman Robin Kelly."Thank you so much and it's great to see you Democrats," Congresswoman Kelly said. "It has been too, too long. It's been about a year-and-a-half of virtual meetings and it's great to be with you in person."Democrats touted accomplishments, cheering the election of Joe Biden, and stressing the importance of re-electing Democrats up and down the ticket in 2022, with keynote speaker Georgia Senator John Ossoff and others noting one race in particular of concern to the party."Illinois Democrats, you have an immediate and urgent task before you because the country is counting on you to re-elect Senator Tammy Duckworth, an American hero, in 2022" Senator Ossoff said.