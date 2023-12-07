4 in custody after I-55 high-speed police chase, Brighton Park crash, ISP says

Illinois State Police said four people were arrested after a police chase in Chicago that ended in a crash in Brighton Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were arrested after a police chase in Chicago that ended in a crash in Brighton Park Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.

At about 11:51 p.m., troopers spotted a stolen car wanted in connection with an armed robbery headed north on I-55 at Damen Avenue, ISP said.

Troopers pursued the stolen car, with the stolen car speeding at over 100 miles-per-hour at times, police said.

At about 12:08 a.m., police said the driver lost control and crashed at 38th Street and California Avenue.

Four suspects were taken into custody, include one who tried to get away before being caught by a K9 and bit, police said. That suspect was transported to St. Anthony Hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.

