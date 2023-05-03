Crates thrown from truck during Illinois State Police chase after Niles Costco theft, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police chased a truck that as suspected in a theft at a Costco in Niles, Illinois Wednesday morning.

Police said troopers spotted a box truck on I-94 near Canalport at about 12:30 a.m. An employee of a Costco in Niles said someone used the truck to take items from a loading dock without permission.

Troopers pursued the box truck as it exited the interstate and began driving on the city streets. Police said the truck's cargo door opened and someone began throwing crates out of the back of the truck.

The truck came to a stop near 71st and Carpenter streets in Chicago and one person was taken into custody after a short pursuit, police said.

A trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

